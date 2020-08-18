State Fair Celebrates Creativity at Home With Virtual Contests

The State Fair of Texas announced additional, new virtual Creative Arts contests for 2020.

Every year since 1886, the State Fair has celebrated all things Texan, including creativity. The new virtual contests will allow the celebrations of creativity to continue, not only from our home in Fair Park, but from every home in Texas.

“You butter believe we’re excited to see the creativity Texans will carve up this year,” a State Fair spokesperson said.

The four virtual arts and crafts contests are:

Face Masks

Sidewalk Chalk Art

Nail Art

Themed, Decorated Mantel or Shelf

Typically, the State Fair cooking contests award home cooks based on the taste of their items. This year, the virtual competitions will award contestants based on their decorating and design skills. The three virtual cooking contests are:

Cake Decorating

Cookie Decorating

Mini Butter Sculpture

The mini butter sculpture contest is a nod to longtime favorite: A staple of the Fair’s Creative Arts building every year, the butter sculpture has historically showcased the Fair’s theme through a refrigerated display created by a local sculptor. This year, Fair fans across the Lone Star State can channel their inner sculptor and win a ribbon of their own for their work of art made entirely from butter.

“This year has presented a variety of ways to get creative – both in the way we hold contests and the contest offerings themselves,” said Kathy Bennett, director of creative arts and special events. “Whether participants have been competing in the Creative Arts contests for years or they are trying it out for the first time, these new contests offer an opportunity to express their creativity in so many ways.”

The new contests are divided into three categories: 2020 State Fair of Texas, “Celebrating Texas Icons”-themed, Big Tex-themed, and Texas-themed. All ages are welcome, with specific age divisions for child, junior, or adult offered in each category.

Participants may enter their photo submissions for these virtual contests on the new registration portal, Creative.BigTex.com. Online submissions will open on Monday, September 21 and run through Sunday, Oct. 4. Mark your calendars for Friday, October 9 – winners will be announced on the website and social media channels. For more information on contest rules, please download the Virtual Creative Arts Handbook at BigTex.com/Creative-Arts.