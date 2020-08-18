Tierney Kaufman Hutchins, age 35, and her unborn child, Keira Wade Hutchins, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, due to complications during pregnancy.

From birth, Tierney knew she could take on the world – and she did. Tierney was born in Long Beach, California, on November 18, 1984, to Dr. Chet and Delphine Kaufman and was the younger sister of two brothers, Dalton and Trevor. At an early age, she possessed a gift for performing, competition, and philanthropy. She was a member of “Troop 30,” where she was a Brownie and Girl Scout and part of a philanthropy group called Assistance League of Long Beach, becoming a Debutante in the Assistance League of Long Beach Debutante Ball in 2002. Tierney graduated from Woodrow Wilson Classical High School in 2003 with numerous accolades and achievements. Tierney was in the National Honor Society, Honor and Principal’s Roll, and graduated a distinguished scholar. She was deeply involved in Student Council all four years of high school, serving as President her sophomore year. In sports, Tierney excelled in Varsity Advanced Dance, Varsity Cheer, Varsity Soccer, and Cheer Vice President. She was admitted to Zygomas (High School’s 25 most active girls on campus) and was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year.

Tierney became a daughter of Dallas when she attended Southern Methodist University. She graduated Cum Laude in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Foreign Languages and Literature. While at SMU, Tierney worked with SMU TV on the Daily Update, Rotunda (SMU Yearbook), Daily Data (SMU news website), and was editor and founder of the Dance Newsletter. She was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, participated in Habitat for Humanity, Relay for Life, Mustang Marathon, CASA and Children of Uganda. Additionally, Tierney was awarded accolades with the National Dean’s List, SMU Honor Roll, Sigma Alpha Omega, Order of Omega, Panhellenic Association Scholar, and Alpha Lambda Delta. She was very active in her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, and elected to Vice President Public Relations and Vice President External Relations.

After graduating SMU, Tierney became a tireless advocate and fundraiser for organizations of benefit to all of Dallas, including:

The Trinity Trust Foundation (now Trinity Park Conservancy)

Mayor’s Star Council

Leadership Dallas 2017

Junior League of Dallas (most recently on the Centennial Committee)

The Family Place

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA); Board of Directors; Chair Party on the Green 2016

Dallas Museum of Art Junior Associates

Big D Reads: One City, One Book

Readers 2 Leaders; Board of Directors

Colophon: Friends of the SMU Libraries

Kappa Alpha Theta

Young Leaders in Education (Simmons School of Education at Southern Methodist University)

Tierney began her career as the Society Editor of People Newspapers, a division of D Magazine Partners, contributing to the publication of weekly community newspapers for Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and Oak Cliff. In 2009, she began an eight-year stint at the Trinity Park Conservancy (formally the Trinity Trust). Tierney worked on fundraising, education, design, and development of the Trinity River Park as part of the Dallas/Trinity River Corridor Project, the largest civic project of its kind in the U.S. consisting of 10,000 acres of green space. The Conservancy raised $150 million during her time there. During this time, she met her husband, Jared Hutchins, at a Trinity River event in early 2013. Tierney and Jared were later engaged in Italy in November 2014 and married in October 2015 in Cabo San Lucas. Tierney’s sense of adventure and love of travel would take her and Jared to over 25 countries in the next five years, including a yearlong relocation to Sydney, Australia. In between trips, Tierney also worked for Fluor Corporation in the strategic communications department and, most recently, with HDR Engineering as the North Texas Strategic Communication Lead. Tierney gave birth to Melrose Miller Hutchins in January 2019.

Tierney’s ability to make everyone feel special and uniquely connect with so many different people was a testament to her personality. Everyone felt part of Tierney’s inner circle, but in reality, her inner circle was enormous. She transcended different cultures, classes, and parts of society in a way that left a mark on all who had the fortune to meet her. When you talked to Tierney, she really listened. When you needed a good laugh – she always had a joke or a quote up her sleeve. When you sought adventure, she was the first in line to join. Tierney was so full of love, faith, grace, and warmth.

Tierney is survived by her beloved husband, Jared Hutchins, 35, and their daughter, Melrose Hutchins, 2; by her mother, Delphine Kaufman; by her brothers, Dalton and Trevor Kaufman; by her sister-in-law Sam Kaufman; by her nephew Callum Kaufman, and by countless family and friends.

Services are being planned in Dallas and Long Beach at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Tierney's name to the Trinity Park Conservancy (formally The Trinity Trust) where the Tierney Kaufman Hutchins Memorial Fund for Children's Programming in the Park has been established for Children's Programming in the new Trinity Park to honor Tierney's legacy and serve the children of our city. Alternatively, please send donations to the Mayors Star Council, where a scholarship fund has been established in Tierney's honor and will be awarded annually to a young woman with a focus on communication, connection, and leadership.