Remembering Peggy Sue BBQ

Many people in the Park Cities have memories of Peggy Sue BBQ.

As we recently reported, the longtime Snider Plaza eatery won’t be reopening, but we’d like to share reader photos and memories of the beloved restaurant.

I invite readers to send photos, memories, or what you enjoyed most about Peggy Sue BBQ to rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com. We plan to use the submissions to commemorate the restaurant in the October issue of Park Cities People.

Peggy Sue BBQ opened in 1989, carrying on the tradition of barbecue in its location started by previous tenants Howard and Peggy’s, then Peggy’s beef bar, which closed in the late 1980s, according to the Peggy Sue BBQ website.