Thursday, August 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Business Park Cities 

Remembering Peggy Sue BBQ

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Many people in the Park Cities have memories of Peggy Sue BBQ.

As we recently reported, the longtime Snider Plaza eatery won’t be reopening, but we’d like to share reader photos and memories of the beloved restaurant.

I invite readers to send photos, memories, or what you enjoyed most about Peggy Sue BBQ to rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com. We plan to use the submissions to commemorate the restaurant in the October issue of Park Cities People.

Peggy Sue BBQ opened in 1989, carrying on the tradition of barbecue in its location started by previous tenants Howard and Peggy’s, then Peggy’s beef bar, which closed in the late 1980s, according to the Peggy Sue BBQ website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *