Still Flexing: HP Grad Earns More Honors

Alexandra Thornton, a 2019 graduate of Highland Park High School, continued to strengthen her status among the top female weightlifters in the country by qualifying for two more international distinctions this summer.

Thornton, now a sophomore at the University of Utah, has been named to both the Team USA Weightlifting 2020 University Worlds Team and the 2020 Junior Pan American Team.

She earned the honors at the USA Weightlifting virtual selection camp in June, when she lifted competition-best weights in each of her attempts. Her total of 200 kilograms (about 441 pounds) included 88 kg in the snatch and 112 kg in the clean and jerk.