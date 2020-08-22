Sunday, August 23, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Preston Hollow Schools 

SMU Officials Warn Students Against Parties

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

As SMU students moved into their residential commons or apartments last week, SMU President R. Gerald Turner and vice president for student affairs K.C. Mmeje warned students that for the university “to complete the SMU fall semester on campus… potential parties must be canceled before they begin.”

In a message shared to the campus community, Turner and Mmeje acknowledged that several universities that recently began their fall semesters have had to call them off or delay them because of COVID-19 infections from off-campus parties.

“Any person or organization who organizes such a reckless party will be seriously disciplined for putting the entire campus at risk…What has happened at other universities can be prevented at SMU, but it will require those who might host such events choosing not to do so, and those invited to any that are planned, choosing not to attend,” the message reads. “Therefore, as we look forward to gathering for the first day of class on Monday, we must all take responsibility during this weekend and afterward for the health and well-being of the entire campus. If we do not, we will join those universities that have had to cancel in-person classes.”

Turner and Mmeje also advised students to meet in groups of 10 or fewer, wear masks, and maintain social distancing.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *