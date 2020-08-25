Alto Bringing Mixology Class To Homes

Join local TV personality Kara Sewell and Zephyr Gin national mixologist Trevor Landry for a virtual cocktail making class.

Registration opens Aug. 27 and the virtual mixology class begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 3. The cost is $57 plus delivery. The Zoom link will be emailed after purchase.

Local ridesharing company Alto will deliver everything needed to make the perfect Tom Collins and a Zephyr Black Martini. Items will be delivered from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 2 and recipients must be present with a valid ID.