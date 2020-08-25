Madeline Ann Cullins – Andrew Bright Vernon

Madeline Ann Cullins and Andrew Bright Vernon were united in holy matrimony on October 26, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Monsignor Donald F. Zimmerman officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mary Sue and Mark Cullins of University Park and the granddaughter of Dr. Max Henry Faykus of Victoria, Texas.

The groom is the son of Ms. Debbie Vernon of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mr. Robert Vernon of Roanoke, Virginia.

For her wedding dress, the bride wore a couture gown designed for her by Patti Flowers of Dallas. The ivory silk gown with an overlay of imported French Alencon lace featured an off the shoulder neckline that graced her shoulders and framed her face. The fitted bodice and soft A-line silhouette were detailed with tiny buttons extending down the back to the train. The slipper length hem with a double scalloped lace edge swept to a court length train. To compliment her gown, the bride wore an ivory silk illusion veil extending past the dress’s length.

John Cain Photography

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Katherine Cullins. Her bridesmaids included Alexandra Cullins, Katherine Campbell, Isabelle Emmons, Ellen Perkins, Caroline Prescott, Meredith Warren, Lindsey Reipen, Rebecca Vernon, and Emily Vanderstraaten. Lea Edwards, Julia Espanier, Allison Green, and Allison Ratner were members of the house party.

Attending the groom as Best Man was Collin Bird. His groomsmen included Daniel Cullins, Josh Tatum, Mark Davidovich, Daniel Dempsey, Ryan Goins, Alex Leonard, James Porter, Ryan Samuels, and Chris Silva. Ross Mulford and Thomas West served as ushers.

A reception at the Dallas Country Club followed the wedding ceremony. Guests were entertained by the Taylor Pace Orchestra and by the groom with his band, The Tennessee Tallboys.

Madeline is a 2010 graduate of Highland Park High School. She is a 2014 graduate of the University of Texas and a 2018 graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, where she is now continuing her medical training as an Anesthesiology Resident.

Andrew is a 2005 graduate of Fort Worth Country Day. Upon graduation from Vanderbilt University in 2009, he entered the United States Marine Corps and earned his commission, serving as a tank officer. He deployed to Afghanistan and completed his active duty service in 2013, later rising to the rank of Major in the reserves. Andrew received his Master of Business Administration degree from Rice University in 2015 and is now employed by ORIX USA Corporation.

The newlyweds reside in Dallas, Texas and have postponed their wedding trip to a future date.