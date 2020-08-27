State Fair of Texas Debuts Fair Food Drive-Through

With the announcement that the State Fair of Texas would be canceled for the first time in decades, many mourned the loss of their favorite fair foods.

But the State Fair has your back. Or stomach.

The 134-year-old event has pivoted to create a special event for 2020 in lieu of the actual fair – the Big Tex® Fair Food Drive-Thru.

“Saddle up for the ride of the year, Fair fanatics – you asked, we listened, and we cannot wait to deliver you a safe, one-of-a-kind, State Fair Drive-Thru experience,” organizers said.

But what is the State Fair without Big Tex? It’s not, in case you were wondering. It’s not the State Fair without Big Tex.

But have no fear – Texas’s favorite giant animatronic cowboy will return to his rightful home in Big Tex Circle in time for the event.

“As an icon of the Lone Star State and a true Texan, Big Tex will do his part as a good neighbor to keep the community safe by adding the latest and greatest accessory to his get-up for 2020 – a Big Tex-sized face mask,” Fair organizers said. “In a year of many firsts, this historic event will offer Fair lovers the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime photo and experience.”

To provide guests with the best experience possible, while keeping health and safety top of mind, only a limited number of tickets will be sold for this historic event. A special Big Tex photo-only Drive-Thru experience will open on Sept. 19 and 20. The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will operate Fridays through Sundays during the originally anticipated dates of this year’s State Fair of Texas, as well as Monday, October 12: September 25-27, October 2-4, 9-12, 15-18. Due to the AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Drive-Thru event will not occur on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Tickets are limited and will be presold in three entry windows – entry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., entry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and entry between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. The Drive-Thru should take no longer than 1 and a half hours once you enter the gate. Tickets for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru go on sale starting Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. on BigTex.com. Sign up to be a Big Tex Insider to get first access to tickets, BigTex.com/Insider.

After selecting a specific date and time, each customer will be able to choose one of two different packages, in addition to special add-on items:

Big Tex Photo Package – $25

Only available September 19 and 20

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Fair Food & Photo Package A – $65

(Feeds 1-2 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Two (2) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

One (1) order of Jack’s French Fries

One (1) order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

One (1) bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

One (1) bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

One (1) Midway Prize

Fair Food & Photo Package B – $99

(Feeds 3-4 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Four (4) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Four (4) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

Two (2) orders of Jack’s French Fries

Two (2) orders of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

Two (2) bags of State Fair Cotton Candy

Two (2) bags of Pioneer Kettle Corn

Two (2) Midway Prizes

Additional Add-on Items

Two (2) Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob, $10

Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™, $15

Two (2) Smokey John’s Sausage on a Stick, $12

Two (2) Smokey John’s Turkey Legs, $24

Health and safety protocols implemented will include:

All guests must remain in their vehicles, with the exception of using the restroom and/or having their photo taken at Big Tex Circle.

Social distancing of six (6) feet or more between parties when outside of their vehicle.

Guests directly interfacing with staff and/or vendors, while in their vehicles, are required to wear a protective face mask to protect both parties.

All queueing at Big Tex Circle will be a minimum of six (6) feet between parties and mandatory protective face mask while outside vehicles will be required while waiting for photos. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the queue line.

All team members are required to wear protective face masks to safely cover their mouth and nose at all times.

All team members are subject to temperature checks upon arriving at work.

All team members are required to wash hands prior to starting work and frequently during shifts and between tasks.

All team members handling food are required to wear gloves and change them frequently during shifts and between tasks.

For a full list of health and safety protocols for this event, please visit BigTex.com/DriveThru.

Proceeds from this event will support State Fair of Texas operations and year-round initiatives. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the North Texas Food Bank to help feed our community in need.