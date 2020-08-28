Don’t Invite Mandy Austin to the Karaoke Stage

As the economy hobbles along amidst the pandemic and civil unrest, Bank of Texas has turned to SMU graduate Mandy Austin to lead as Dallas market president.

“Every time we turn around right now, it seems that there is a new and unprecedented challenge that we are facing as a country,” she said. “I would say that the most important thing to do in a situation like this is to focus on what each of us can control and to not overlook the good that still exists.”

Mandy Austin

Austin, who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Cox School of Business, joined the bank’s management training program in 2006 and rapidly rose through the ranks of the Corporate Banking group.

“Mandy is a natural leader with impressive banking skills and experience,” Bank of Texas CEO Norm Bagwell said.

From the bank’s Sherry Lane office near Preston Center, Austin remains optimistic as she leads operational and business development plus all business lines for parent company, BOK Financial.

“I would say that the most important thing to do in a situation like this is to focus on what each of us can control and to not overlook the good that still exists.” Mandy Austin, Dallas Market President

“We can acknowledge that the road ahead may be hard, and then we can use the same problem-solving skills that we used to build our careers, businesses, and economy before COVID-19, to help us move forward and move beyond the challenges that we now face in the midst of COVID-19,” she said. “As the saying goes, ‘this too shall pass’ and when we get to the other side, which we will, we will be much better equipped to handle anything like this in the future.”

Q: What about banking made it the right career for you?

Mandy: I have always been a service-minded person, and I enjoy helping others. When I interviewed for jobs during my senior year at SMU, I knew that I wanted a career where I could combine my passion for people with my technical background in accounting and finance. Commercial banking fit that bill perfectly. I have learned over the years that you can best serve your clients and their businesses by developing strong relationships first.

Q: What do you advise young adults who may consider a career in banking?

Mandy: If you like people, building new relationships — which will mean talking to people you don’t already know, solving problems, and are willing to commit to learning accounting and how to read financial statements, then banking just might be the career for you. I would also tell them that the success of your long game is built by the consistency of your short game.

Q: What’s a fun fact that many people may not know about you?

Mandy: I love country music. I can sing pretty much any country song played on country radio in its entirety. My favorite “stage” is singing in the car with my two boys (Eric, 5, and Charlie, 3). Aaron Watson’s “Freight Train” is one of our favorites right now. And yes, the car is the only stage that I should be allowed to sing on.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.