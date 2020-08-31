Georgie by Curtis Stone, Up On Knox Reopening For Full Service

The Knox District dining destinations Georgie by Curtis Stone and Up On Knox are transitioning from curbside/takeaway, to full-service dining room operations again.

Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandates on capacity and health protocols, Courseau Concepts announced that both restaurants will fully reopen Tuesday alongside their sister restaurants Le Bilboquet and The Georgie Butcher Shop.

“We thank the Dallas community for their continued support over the last few months,” said Stephan Courseau. “We are fortunate to be able to reopen our doors and will continue to support our local farmers, ranchers, and the growing needs of our loyal patrons.”

Both Georgie by Curtis Stone and Up On Knox have updated their hours and revamped their menu offerings. Georgie by Curtis Stone will open for dinner and brunch service, while Up On Knox will serve lunch, dinner, and brunch.

Georgie by Curtis Stone will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Diners can make a reservation using OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly at 469-466-8263.

Up on Knox will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, from 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Diners can also make a reservation using OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 469-250-4007.

The Georgie Butcher Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Le Bilboquet is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The kitchen teams are expected to introduce new, refreshed menus featuring fresh, seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. The menus at Georgie by Curtis Stone were developed by new Executive Chef Jason Rohan and Executive Pastry Chef, Alexis Rohan. The couple were previously the Executive Sous Chef and Pastry Chef at Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant and Maude, respectively. They join Curtis Stone’s Executive Chef Christian Dortch, who was part of the opening team at Georgie.