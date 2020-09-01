New Court Dates Set In Drug Trafficking Case

Pre-trial conferences for Gary Bussell, Ben Westin, Scott Perras, William Allbrook, Austin Seymour, Lisa Young, and Peter Yin, who were indicted in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation D Magazine reported was run out of a Highland Park townhome, are set for Nov. 9. The plea agreement deadlines are set for Oct. 19.

Gina Corwin, a Park Cities resident (as was Bussell), pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The court accepted Corwin’s guilty plea, but deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until after review of the pre-sentence report, July court records show.

Court proceedings had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bussell was identified as a narcotics distributor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Oklahoma after an investigation following a December 2018 overdose death in Fairview, a November 2019 court record states.

Authorities identified Bussell as the leader of the operation, which distributed various narcotics including, but not limited to products like Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Fentanyl, and (counterfeit) Adderall pills, according to court records.