New School Zone For Boone Elementary

In-person instruction resumes for Highland Park ISD Tuesday and that means school zones will soon be in effect.

To prepare for the opening of the district’s fifth elementary school, Boone Elementary, the city of University Park City Council Sept. 1 approved establishing a new school zone near the school, as well as new school zone time limits, and repealing two school zones on Hillcrest Avenue.

In preparation for the opening of Boone, HPISD asked a consulting firm to perform a safe routes to school study, which recommended crossing guard locations, school zone limits, and preferred walking routes for each elementary school and the intermediate/middle school.

Throughout University Park now, the school zone times are 7:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

University Park Public Works Director Jacob Speer said the district will be deploying crossing guards at the recommended locations throughout the district beginning Monday.

“There’s a high level of forecasting involved. For the other schools, they could look at actual pedestrian and vehicular traffic volumes for example last school year, and get a pretty good gauge of what that would be going forward, but for Boone, because with that new attendance zone, we don’t have history. This is the first time around, so there is a fair amount of forecasting going on on the part of the engineers and we can look at it once school’s in session measure it,” Speer said.

Also, in University Park, the school zones include: Wentwood Drive from a point 445 feet west of its intersection with Airline Road, Centenary Drive from a point 445 feet west of its intersection with Airline Road, Marquette Street from a point 445 feet west of its intersection with Airline Road, Southwestern Boulevard from a point 370 feet west of its intersection with Airline Road and a point 310 feet east of its intersection with Durham Road, Durham Street from a point 300 feet south of its intersection with Southwestern Boulevard and 305 feet north of its intersection with Southwestern Boulevard, Airline Road from a point 300 feet south of its intersection with Southwestern Boulevard and a point 305 feet north of its intersection with Southwestern Boulevard

In addition to the new school zones, two existing school zones weren’t recommended – the ones on Hillcrest Avenue from a point 260 feet north of Wentwood Drive and a point 315 feet south of Wentwood Drive, and Hillcrest Avenue from a point 170 feet north of its intersection with Caruth Boulevard and a point 190 feet south of its intersection with Caruth Boulevard.