Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHATTERED GLASS

A miscreant shattered a bay window of a home being built in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 1.

HIGHLAND PARK

31 Monday

A thief grabbed a $300 site level and a Total Station construction tool from a construction site in the 3600 block of Miramar Avenue. The incident was reported at 8:19 a.m.

A good neighbor told authorities about a bicycle found in an alleyway in the 4500 block of Westside Drive overnight before 5:07 p.m.

3 Thursday

A crook swiped a wallet containing $60 in cash, a prepaid debit card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card, and another card from a Lexus LS4 while it was parked in the parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 5 and 7 a.m., then tried to use the debit card at a 7 Eleven.

A swindler opened a Capital One credit card using the information of a man from the 3200 block of Beverly Drive. The incident was reported at 5:15 p.m.

(Editor’s Note: We haven’t received this week’s crime reports from the University Park Police Department because of the Labor Day holiday. This post will be updated when we receive them.)