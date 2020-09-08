‘Memorias Flamencas’ To Be First To Live Show at Strauss Square Since Pandemic Shutdown

The AT&T Performing Arts Center will present its first live performance since the COVID-19 shutdown last March with a flamenco jazz program in its outdoor venue Annette Strauss Square.

Memorias Flamencas will be staged Sept. 11 at 8 p.m., and is produced by Flamenco Fever, North Texas’ premier flamenco company and the producer of the highly popular Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival. Memorias Flamencas will feature choreography to the compositions of the Grammy Award-winning father of flamenco jazz, Jorge Pardo. Pardo, who lives in Spain, was set to perform in the program, but his appearance has been postponed until next year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

This is the first time an entire dance concert has been set to Pardo’s music. His blend of jazz and flamenco tests the boundaries of both forms yet retains the true essence of each genre. The passionate mix is engaging and intense, using all the breaks and calls necessary for authentic flamenco. Among those performing in the all-star cast: Christian Ortiz – flute and saxophone, Christian Valdes – keys, Luckie ‘Abejorro’- cajon, Lucas Reader – bass, and Luis Alberto Avila – percussion. Dancers Manuel Gutierrez and Julia Alcántara will perform their romantic, modern duet, other fusion and traditional Flamenco numbers will be performed with a dozen local dancers including Sandy de Lara, Samantha Valdez, Virginia Maria, Ray de La Barranca. Memorias Flamencas is part of Ida y Vuelta’s Flamenco Fusion Series. Since 2016 Julia Alcántara, company founder, has been co-producing with various companies to expand and educate the flamenco fan base in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has set up several safety measures in light of the ongoing pandemic. Protective face masks are required of all guests until they are seated on the lawn. Masks must be worn when outside your reserved seating space.

To ensure socially-distanced seating in Strauss Square, individual sections are painted on the lawn, and the venue is at 25% capacity. Groups of up to six patrons may share their spaces, but they must arrive and be seated together. General admission tickets are $29 plus fees, and are available at www.attpac.org, and $5 parking is available when you pre-purchase tickets online. VIP tickets, which benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center, are sold in pairs for $150.