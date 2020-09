Highland Park is off and running for the fall sports season, with the girls cross country team set to make its 2020 debut on Saturday.

The Lady Scots will travel to Lovejoy for a JV dual meet. The varsity season will start on Sept. 19 on a two-mile course at Shadow Ridge Middle School in Flower Mound.

HP held an intrasquad meet on Sept. 4 at Norbuck Park, where the top runners included Katarina McIlveene, Ella Madden, and Cameron Fawcett.