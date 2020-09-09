Mark Your Calendars: New Foodie Events

Your calendar looks lonely. How about filling it with some of these upcoming food and wine events?

Vin Sauvage?

September 10 Nine months into 2020, your wine drinking skills are probably pretty sharp, but how are your tasting skills? Join Bullion: To-Go’s team of Certified Sommeliers for a virtual wine tasting. Somms Andrew Schawel, Julie Braunstein, Jacob Fergus and guest Master Sommelier Pascaline Lepaltier will taste four interesting wines produced by “renegade” winemakers who eschew traditional approaches to French wine making.

Tickets cost $85 and include four tasting glasses of wine pre-ordered and delivered to your door courtesy of BTG. In another example of Bullion and BTG’s good citizenship, first responders who purchase tickets to Thursday’s tasting will receive a $42.50 gift card to Bullion: To-Go for future use. Pair your tasting wines with BTG’s charcuterie boards with just a click on the ticketing website. Tasting wines are:

Domaine Des Ardoisieres

2015 Domaine Des Ardoisières, Argile, Vin Des Allobroges, Savoie

2015 Nicolas Joly, Les Vieux Clos, Savennières, Loire Valley

2018 Bruno Duchêne, Odin

2015 Domaine De Galouchey, Vin De Jardin

When: Thursday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. CST.

Cost: $85 per person includes four four-ounce pours

Asian Mint’s Nikky Phinyawatana

Thai One On

Saturday, September 12 Chef/Owner Nikky “Feeding Souls” Phinyawatana is hosting a virtual Thai brunch cooking class via Zoom. Participants will be able to pick up a Chef Mint at Home Cooking Class Kit Friday, September 11 at Asian Mint’s Forest Lane location. Although the class is virtual it will be an interactive experience, cooking along with Nikky and learning how to spin Asian Mint’s Thai dishes into everyone’s brunch favorites including Bacon Fried Rice, Thai Fried Egg, Larb Chicken and Pineapple Mimosas (750 mL of sparkling and pineapple juice). And, next time you’re on Amazon, pick up a jar of Nikky’s Drama Queen Condiments.

When: Saturday, September 12 from 10:30 am – Noon.

Cost: Tickets are $65 and include chef kit and class for one person. Brunch kits and class for two people costs $90.

Palmer Hot Chicken’s MotherClucker Sammich

Do Chicken Out

September 12 Wear comfortable shoes to stand in line at the Palmer’s Hot Chicken pop-up at Alamo Club this Saturday. This is just a sneak peek of what’s coming later this fall when Palmer’s Hot Chicken opens in Hillside Village shopping center on East Mockingbird, Lane.

The pop-up menu will feature Palmer’s signature MotherClucker Sammich, Pimento Cheese Grits, JB’s Collards, Nanner Puddin and Frosé. Alamo Club is also substituting their chicken dish on the menu with Palmer’s chicken. Takeout is available from 12 – 4 p.m. and quarts of frosé are available for takeout from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information on Palmer’s Hot Chicken, check out their story here.

2020 is Like a Box of Chocolates

September 12 We never know what we will get but we can make the most of it. The Dallas Chocolate Festival will take place September 12 online where you can attend virtual classes, demonstrations and tastings while enjoying chocolate samples you purchase in advance. Festival Boxes are available for $50 plus $10 for delivery to your door by Alto (limited to the DFW Metroplex area), or chocolate boxes can also be shipped outside the Metroplex area for an additional postage fee. Access to only the virtual events (excluding chocolate box) is $5.

Indulge Your Senses

September 17 Shinsei is hosting a wine dinner featuring Senses by Thomas Rivers Brown wines and the food from the culinary sensation Kent Rathbun. The five-course dinner includes starters such as Little Sister’s Korean Friend Chicken and Griddled Bread Cheese starters, Heirloom Tomato-Ricotta “Grilled Cheese,” Soft Scrambled Rathbun Farm Egg with King Crab and Meyer Lemon Butter, a Garlic Crusted Filet and S’Mores Pie dessert, each paired with Senses wines, including their Charles Heinz Chardonnay, the ’18 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir and the Senses Oakville Napa Valley Cab. What a menu! Seating is limited. Price per person is $200 plus tax and gratuity. Reserve by calling Geri at 469.576.6407

Happy New Year!

September 18 Sevy’s Grill celebrates Rosh Hoshanah by serving complimentary apples and honey to those celebrating the Jewish New Year. This long-time tradition is a sweet gesture by Amy and Jim Severson who were recently included in a People Newspapers story about restaurants and PPP. Sevy’s will also sell Challah bread to accompany your celebratory dinner. Make reservations now to ensure your spot by calling 214.265.7389.

Have Your Cake and Drink It, Too

September 21 Sevy’s Grill is hosting a Cakebread Wine & Food dinner featuring wines from Napa Valley’s Cakebread Cellars and Sevy’s glorious cooking. Cakebread’s Lisa Gurvey will be on hand to represent the brand and share notes about the winemaking process. Space is limited so make your reservations online or by calling 214.265.7389 or emailing SevysCatering@aol.com.

When: Monday, September 21 from 6:30 pm – 9 pm

Cost: $110 per person plus tax and gratuity

Save the Date

Saturday, October 24 will be a night to unite to support The Family Place with Dine In for Domestic Violence. The Family Place’s most elegant fundraiser, ReuNight, normally takes place in the fall but has been rescheduled to Spring 2021. The Family Place invites donors to “Dine In for Domestic Violence” and enjoy a four-course elevated dining experience with wine and a floral arrangement from Grey Gardens Florist within the comfort of home. Dinner will be prepared by the innovative and talented Chef Jordan Swim of Vestals Catering and Front Burners Restaurants. Diners will receive a locally sourced farm-to-table four-course dining experience featuring a bountiful charcuterie board, fall vegetable salad, beef entrée, and an inspired dessert. Vegetarian options will also be included upon request. Top donors have the option of hosting an executive chef to prepare the four-course dinner in their home, at a date most convenient to them. Click here for sponsorship information.