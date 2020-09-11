Bluffview Resident Uses Art and Faith to Heal and Help

Brenda Bogart is an artist, a Christian, and a giver. With God by her side, she utilizes her artistic talents in order to give back to the Dallas community.

The Bluffview resident did not begin her career as an artist until she was 46 years old, but she had always known as a little girl that she had a gift for art. At first, she did not follow her artistic path.

When she realized the path she had initially overlooked, she went to SMU and started auditing all of the undergraduate painting and drawing classes. She discovered her love of collaging when she discovered her hatred for cleaning oil brushes. Collaging was for her.

“I get materials from old books, flea markets from all over the world, art books, and even my own artwork,” Bogart said. “I am always on the lookout for paper. I love paper.”

In March, she took her artwork to a deeper level by involving an aspect of community service.

“I started making LOVE Collages,” Bogart said. “I knew that something big was going to happen with those.”

The LOVE Campaign is a collection of limited edition prints with all proceeds going to North Texas Food Bank. With the purchase of one print, 333 meals will be donated to people in need. The goal of the project is to raise $100,000.

“I have always felt God telling me in my work to send a message to people,” Bogart said. “Each one of us has the power within us to harm or to heal.”

Bogart chose to heal.

In addition to healing hunger, Bogart also looks to heal the soul, working closely with a program called re|engage, a marriage enrichment program, at Park Cities Presbyterian Church.

“Re|engage is for everyone, for all marriages. It goes through the gospel and what the Bible has to say about marriage,” Bogart explained. “It is not always what you think it says or what you were taught.”

The program consists of reading Bible verses, individually answering thought-provoking questions, then discussing the questions as a couple, and finally meeting as a large group in the church.

“We have seen some really miraculous things happen through just having a format to be able to talk to each other,” Bogart said.

Both marriage and art are central parts of Bogart’s life, and she believes that God is the connecting link between these two.

