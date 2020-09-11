Dallas County Reports 152 New COVID-19 Cases

As new COVID-19 cases are reported, here is what you need to know today:

Dallas County reports 152 new positive COVID-19 cases;

Perot Museum to reopen Saturday with restrictions and safety precautions;

Teach For America DFW announces new giving campaign as educators and students return to classrooms.

Dallas County Reports 152 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

As of 12:00 pm Sept. 10, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 152 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 74,628 including 964 confirmed deaths. The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,320, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 152 new cases we are reporting today, 72 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and are all from collection dates in September. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:

Month # of positive patients September 72

The additional seven deaths being reported include the following:

A DeSoto woman in her 40s ;

A pregnant Dallas woman in her 40s;

A Wilmer man in his 50s who died in his home;

A Dallas man in his 50s who died in his home;

A Dallas woman in her 50s who died in her home;

A Garland man in his 50s ;

A Dallas man in his 60s who died in his home.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 35 was 277, slightly increased from the previous CDC week 34’s daily average of 238. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 35.

A provisional total of 156 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (five to 17 years) during CDC week 35 (week ending 8/29/2020), a continued increased trend from the previous two weeks for this age group. Over the past two weeks, 31 cases of COVID-19 have been reported associated with multiple youth hockey teams in the DFW area, including five coaches. One 29-year-old hockey coach was reported to have had COVID-19 at the time of his death last week in an adjacent county.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The county said that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday was 354 patients. Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms represented about 21% of all ER visits, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Additionally, included into today’s release is an updated R0 chart from UT Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW). R0, pronounced “R naught,” is a mathematical term that indicates how contagious an infectious disease is. It is also referred to as the reproduction number. R0 tells you the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease from one person with that disease. For example, if a disease has an R0 of 18, a person who has the disease will transmit it to an average of 18 other people. By contrast, If R0 is less than one, each existing infection causes less than one new infection. In this case, the disease will decline and eventually die out.

“Today I’m sad to report the death of seven more county residents from COVID-19, including a pregnant woman in her 40s without other high risk health conditions. These deaths bring our total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths since March to 964,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Today we report an additional 152 cases, all of which we categorize as new cases. All the cases from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system we received today were tests from September.”

“Hopefully the number of positive cases today will begin a trend back lower as we’ve seen a rise in the last week of COVID-19 positive cases and the latest R0, pronounced R naught, seen in the UTSW chart show that our R0 may have recently gone above 1, which may lead to outbreaks and an increase in the number of cases in our community,” he said. “A R0 score above one means there are more people getting sick from COVID-19 than just replacing those who have been sick. We and doctors of course will be watching all of these factors very closely.”

Perot Museum to Reopen Saturday With Restrictions and Safety Precautions

With the safety of guests, staff and volunteers a top priority, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will reopen its doors Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 with new public-health protocols, ticketing procedures, reduced hours and occupancy at no more than 25%.

Commencing the next weekend (Sept. 18), the Museum will then operate Fridays-Sundays for the foreseeable future. To ensure the best experience during preferred times and to manage capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to purchase timed-entry tickets now on sale in advance at perotmuseum.org.

The Perot Museum’s new safety standards align with those recently adopted by 60 other Dallas arts and culture organizations, as well as policies, protocols and requirements set by the CDC, state, city and county officials. The guidelines have been further reviewed by a top infectious disease expert and were adopted to assure patrons, staff, artists and volunteers that effective and thoughtful strategies and best practices are being implemented when doors reopen to the public. Measures will include the use of face masks, social distancing and contactless ticketing procedures.

Additionally, some areas of the Museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum, The Hoglund Foundation Theater and a number of interactive activities. Closures will be regularly reevaluated based on the lifting or reinstatement of CDC, state and local guidelines, so guests should check perotmuseum.org for the latest information.

“We have been working tirelessly to reopen, and our staff members are excited to get back to our educational mission of inspiring minds through nature and science,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer. “And while some areas and activities are temporarily closed, rest assured our five-level 180,000-square-foot museum offers plenty of discoveries around every corner.”

With a desire to make the Museum accessible for children and families from every corner of North Texas, Silver reminds visitors to take advantage of the Community Partners program, which provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission.

The following procedures may evolve, so check perotmuseum.org for updates.

TICKETING. The Museum will use timed entry for guests to accommodate the state-mandated requirements regarding occupancy. Guests are advised to purchase advance online tickets, which will guarantee their entry time and allow them easy access using the self-scanning entrance. Guests must arrive within an hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

HEALTH REQUIREMENTS. Guests should not visit the Museum if sick. Guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear masks or some form of covering over their nose and mouth. Social distancing of at least 6 feet (or the average length of one velociraptor!) will be reinforced through abundant signage and staff encouragement (does not apply to families or groups that come together).



SAFETY MEASURES. Hand-sanitizing stations have tripled and will be easily accessible at key points in the Museum. Digital and onsite signage will replace printed brochures. Highly visible, professional cleaning teams will disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces and restrooms multiple times throughout the day.

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). General admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free.

The Community Partners program provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission. For discount details, learn more at perotmuseum.org/discounts.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. For parking information and other details, visit perotmuseum.org or call 214-428-5555.

Teach For America DFW Announces New Giving Campaign as Educators and Students Return to Classrooms

Teach For America DFW announced a new giving campaign in conjunction with North Texas Giving Day to support teachers and students as they return to the classroom in the face of the ongoing, global COVID-19 pandemic. And, thanks to the generosity of Dallas residents Chris and Joe Popolo, gifts will be matched up to $50,000 until Sept. 17.

Teach for America DFW is asking North Texans to consider supporting education in their community in two different ways – and the impacts of both gifts will be doubled through Sept. 17:

$25 helps sponsor a TeacherTechnology Toolkit (including items such as a swivel camera that allows for teachers to assist multiple students both virtually and in-person simultaneously)



(including items such as a swivel camera that allows for teachers to assist multiple students both virtually and in-person simultaneously) Every $50 sponsors an hour of Teacher COVID-Response Coaching



“The first 100 days of school is always the most critical to get students the resources they need to succeed,” said Rea Foster, Executive Director of Teach For America DFW. “This year, that need is even more urgent. We hope that with Teach For America DFW’s new giving campaign and thanks to the generosity of Chris and Joe Popolo, we are able to enable our teachers to continue to guide their students through these unprecedented times.”

Support educators and students at www.northtexasgivingday.org/TeachForAmerica

For more information about Teach for America DFW, visit www.teachforamerica.org/where-we-work/dallas-fort-worth.