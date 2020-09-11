HP To Spray For Mosquitoes

The town of Highland Park Parks Department will conduct ground spraying measures on the west side of town after mosquito samples in traps on the east and west sides of town were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by the Town’s Mosquito Control Policy.

Weather permitting, mosquito ground spraying will begin at 10:00 p.m. Friday and conclude by 5 a.m. town-wide.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the Town’s tennis courts. In the event of rain or wind speeds above 10 m.p.h. will not permit the mosquito ground spraying. Highland Park residents are asked to remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in the area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.