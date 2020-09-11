HPISD Reports Six COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Two Among Staff Since Aug. 20

Since Aug. 20, HIghland Park ISD has reported six COVID-19 cases among students at Highland Park High School, as well as one case in a staff member at HPHS, and one case in a staff member at Armstrong Elementary as of Thursday evening.

The district reported Sept. 8 three lab-confirmed student cases of COVID-19 at HPHS. The students were reportedly last present on the HPHS campus Sept. 4, when only a limited number of students were present and were not on campus for the first day of in-person instruction.

All students and staff who were determined to be in close contact with the three students were reportedly notified directly by the campus nurse. Additionally, HPISD says cleaning protocols for the affected areas on campus were implemented in accordance with DCHHS guidelines and as outlined in HPISD’s Back to School plan. The lab-confirmed students and those who were determined to be in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days from last contact to prevent any further spread.

Then, on Sept. 10, the district reported another three lab-confirmed student cases of COVID-19. Those additional students reportedly have not been on campus for in-person instruction, but have participated in extracurricular activities, according to the district.

In addition, the district reported a HPHS staff member who was last on the campus Sept. 9 tested positive for the virus.

The district says Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Department has been contacted about these new cases. All students and staff who were determined to be in close contact have been notified or are in the process of being notified directly by the campus nurse. Additionally, cleaning protocols for the affected areas on campus have been implemented, the district says.

The lab-confirmed students and those who were determined to be in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days from last contact to prevent any further spread.

In-person instruction will continue at HPHS, the district said Thursday.

Because of privacy requirements, neither the names of the individuals nor details about them were released. However, the district says information about the students was provided to the DCHHS Department.

Anyone on the campus who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 is asked to notify HPHS school nurse, Angie Glass, at 214-780-3720.

At Armstrong Elementary, the district reported an employee present at the school on August 27 received a lab-confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Staff members considered to have been in close contact with the confirmed employee were contacted individually by Human Resources staff, the district says.

“The staff member diligently followed all safety protocols while present on campus, which greatly reduces the potential spread of COVID-19,” a post on the district’s COVID-19 webpage reads.

Staff members were reportedly advised to monitor their health and contact both HPISD’s Human Resources staff and their primary care physician if symptoms developed.

Highland Park ISD created a public webpage to provide staff and community members with information related to HPISD lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.