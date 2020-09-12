Saturday, September 12, 2020

NorthPark Closed Saturday After Accidental Fire

NorthPark Center announced on social media just before 3 p.m. Saturday that the shopping center will be closed for the remainder of the day because of residual smoke from an accidental fire.

The shopping center said the fire was about 1:30 p.m. in the Eataly construction space on level one of NorthPark Center. The shopping center was evacuated, and the Dallas Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire.

Retailers and restaurants with outdoor entrances remained open.

