Northeast Texas Girl Scouts Honor Gold Award Winners

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas presented Gold Award pins to 172 girls from the region, including several in Preston Hollow. Girl Scouts’ most prestigious designation recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through intensive, multi-year projects that have sustainable impact in the community and beyond.

Troop 875

Harper and Haven Hinds

Haven

Harper

Harper and Haven Hinds, the daughters of Robert and Suzette Hinds, are 2020 graduates of the Shelton School. Harper ’s project: Working with Genesis Women’s Shelter, she created more than 50 calm-down boxes to help young victims of domestic violence develop successful habits to deal with anxiety and stress. Haven’s project: Also working with Genesis Women’s Shelter, she painted and decorated educational boards and designed exit packets with worksheets for children and helpful information for parents.

Troop 2769

Juliana Lu

Juliana Lu, the daughter of Joseph Lu and Linda Kao, attends the Hockaday School. Her project: She created for Walnut Hill Elementary an authentic and informative Chinese New Year celebration attended by nearly 500 students, faculty, and staff attended.

Troop 3218

Alexandra May

Alexandra May, the daughter of Kenneth and Tosha May, is a 2019 graduate of the Hockaday School. Her project: She wrote and directed a documentary to educate 14- to 18-year-olds about statistics relating to premature births and preventative actions that can be taken.

Troop 8775

Sophie Pearson

Sophie Pearson, the daughter of Keith and Stephanie Pearson, is a 2019 graduate of the Hockaday School. Her project: She collaborated with Oak Hill Academy, a school that serves children with learning differences and developmental delays, to redesign and rebuild the Learning Gardens for hands-on learning.

Troop 8786

Victoria Barbero

Victoria Barbero, the daughter of Pebble Barbero, is a 2020 graduate of Ursuline Academy. Her project: She created a club at her school to educate the community about diabetes and made medical ID bracelets for newly diagnosed patients.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.