Monday, September 14, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Jack Leyrer plans to play college football at Stanford beginning in 2021. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Lineman Leyrer Chooses Stanford

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , ,

Highland Park offensive lineman Jack Leyrer has verbally committed to Stanford. The senior announced his decision over the weekend on Twitter.

At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, Leyrer will anchor the HP offensive line from his left tackle position again this season. He chose the Cardinal over scholarship offers from several top college programs across the country.

Leyrer won’t be able to sign his letter of intent until November. Meanwhile, the Scots will open the 2020 season on Sept. 25 against Austin Westlake.

You May Also Like

Scots Look to Buck Broncos in Key District Clash

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Continues to Roll in 15-5A

Todd Jorgenson 0

Scots Try to Tame Stallions in 10-6A Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *