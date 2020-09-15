Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 7-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHEEL-ED AWAY

A burglar got into the rear garage of The Alto in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive overnight before 5 p.m. Sept. 7  and pilfered three bicycles worth a combined $1,314 from the same rack. 

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

A delinquent spray-painted graffiti on a detour sign in the 4400 block of Beverly Drive at 9:47 a.m.

8 Tuesday

Arrested at 11:55 a.m.: A 29 year old accused of criminal trespassing in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Arrested at 1 p.m.: a 63-year-old woman accused of deadly conduct in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A thief cut a bicycle lock and made off with an approximately $900 TREK 4700 bicycle left on a rack in an underground parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The incident was reported at 7:43 p.m.

Arrested at 11:08 p.m.: a 19 year old for warrants in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 9 a.m.: a 41 year old accused of failing to leave ID at an accident in the 6200 block of Golf Avenue.

Arrested at 9:20 a.m.: a 30 year old accused of criminal trespassing in a habitation in the 3600 block of Princeton Avenue.

10 Thursday

A fraudster tried to take out a loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration using the information of a woman in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue. She found out about the suspicious activity by email at 12:45 a.m.

11 Friday

A crook used the information of a man in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue to establish credit and buy a TV and soundbar worth a combined $4,850 from Conn’s Electronics. The incident was reported at 10:12 a.m.

A swindler masquerading as the grandchild of a man in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive tricked the man into sending $5,800 by calling around 2 p.m., purportedly seeking money for bail.

Arrested at 9:37 p.m.: a 35 year old accused of improper lane change and warrants in the 5300 block of Preston Road.

12 Saturday

An intruder ransacked a home in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane overnight before 6 a.m., leaving the TV on the floor and the oven door open. 

13 Sunday

A good neighbor found a bicycle on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and reported it to authorities.

The driver of a tractor-truck semi-trailer combination jumped the curb with the right front tire as he was trying to turn onto Eastern Avenue from Mockingbird Lane, hitting a fire hydrant with a fuel tank.

(Editor’s Note: We haven’t received reports from the University Park Police Department. We’ll update this story when we receive them.)

