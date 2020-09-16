HP To Spray For Mosquitoes

The town of Highland Park will conduct ground spraying measures town wide after the presence of West Nile Virus was identified from a trap on the west side of town and the mosquito samples in traps on the east side of town were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by the Town’s Mosquito Control Policy.

The mosquito ground spraying schedule, weather permitting, will begin at 10 p.m. and conclude by 5 a.m. Sept. 17, town wide, Sept. 18 on the west side of town only, and September 19, west side of town only.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts. Rain or wind speeds above 10 m.p.h. will not permit the mosquito ground spraying. Highland Park residents should remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in your area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

The town of Highland Park Parks Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services monitors several mosquito traps within the town limits. Mosquito samples from each trap are tested on a weekly basis for the total number of adult mosquitoes in each trap, and the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV). Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.