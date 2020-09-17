HP Ready to Launch State Title Defense

Highland Park will begin defending its Class 5A team tennis championship on Sept. 18 with a match against Greenville at the Seay Tennis Center.

The team’s captains this season include Kyle Bezprozvanny, Cambelle Henderson, Christiane Mandes, and Ray Saalfield. After losing 12 players to graduation, the Scots will have plenty of new faces on this year’s squad.

After the season opener, HP will take on two more District 13-5A opponents next week, traveling to Royse City on Tuesday before hosting Mesquite Poteet on Friday.