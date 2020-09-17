Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 7 – 13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOILET TROUBLES?

What happened when employees of Reeves Plumbing of Farmers Branch left their work vehicle unlocked while they called on a home in the 8900 block of Guernsey Lane? An opportunistic thief easily snagged some of their stuff before 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10.

8 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from an Arlington man at a home in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive.

Before 11:14 a.m., a Lancaster 32-year-old man while at the Edgemere retirement community on Thackery Street found a threatening cell phone call alarming.

A careless and irresponsible motorist fled before 12:46 p.m. after backing into and damaging a 36-year-old man’s vehicle in the 5300 block of Nakoma Drive.

A dangerous rogue stole a firearm before 2:05 p.m. from a 29-year-old man’s home in the 7100 block of Mimosa Lane.

Reported at 2:16 p.m.: A prowler attempted to enter a 20-year-old man’s home in the 6200 block of Del Norte Lane.

Before 2:37 p.m., a vandal damaged a 49-year-old woman’s property in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway.

Stolen before 3:38 p.m.: a vehicle outside a home in the 4800 block of Sugar Mill Road.

Burglarized before 5:29 p.m.: a 69-year-old’s home in the 7900 block of Royal Lane.

Stolen before 8:06 p.m.: a vehicle outside a home in the 11200 block of Jamestown Road.

Before 9:44 p.m., a burglar forced entry into an apartment in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway and stole property.

9 Wednesday

Burglarized before 10:28 a.m.: a 62-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Police know the name of the vandal who damaged a 60-year-old man’s vehicle during an argument before 11:35 a.m. outside the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on Lovers Lane.

Before 6:47 p.m., one or more gardening-inclined crooks stole plants from a 77-year-old woman’s home in the 5000 block of Thunder Road.

Burglarized before 8:15 p.m.: a 76-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

10 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 7:34 a.m.: a vehicle outside homes in the 6900 block of Azalea Lane.

An 87-year-old woman from the 7300 block of Wellcrest Drive reported at 8:01 a.m. that her vehicle went missing after a friend borrowed the keys.

Burglarized overnight before 9:20 a.m.: a 64-year-old man’s vehicle outside his home in the 6300 block of Del Norte Lane.

At 11:04 a.m., staff at Walgreens in the 3700 block of West Northwest Highway warned an unwelcome guest to never return.

Burglarized before 4:36 p.m.: a 54-year-old man’s vehicle in the 11500 block of East Ricks Circle.

11 Friday

Before 10:19 a.m., a vandal or would-be burglar damaged a 37-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 10:57 a.m., a burglar smashed a window to take contents from a 66-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 5500 block of Royal Crest Drive.

At 1:22 p.m., Becks Prime on Forest Lane reported an unwelcome guest for criminal trespassing.

Arrested at 3:26 p.m.: a 36-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:21 p.m., a scoundrel took pool equipment from a 76-year-old man’s home in the 6500 block of Belmead Drive.

Arrested at 10:09 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Forest Lane.

12 Saturday

Online records did not include a reporting time for a theft from a home in the 4300 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Burglarized before 1:36 p.m.: a 66-year-old woman’s vehicle at Cooper Fitness Center on Preston Road.

Burglarized before 5:51 p.m.: a 31-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 8400 block of Blue Bonnet Road.

13 Sunday

Online records did not include reporting times for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and another theft reported by an employee of Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a 31-year-old Missouri man while he stayed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway. The victim reported the crime two days later.