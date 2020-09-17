Thursday, September 17, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 7 – 13

William Taylor 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOILET TROUBLES?

What happened when employees of Reeves Plumbing of Farmers Branch left their work vehicle unlocked while they called on a home in the 8900 block of Guernsey Lane? An opportunistic thief easily snagged some of their stuff before 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10.

8 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from an Arlington man at a home in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive.

Before 11:14 a.m., a Lancaster 32-year-old man while at the Edgemere retirement community on Thackery Street found a threatening cell phone call alarming.

A careless and irresponsible motorist fled before 12:46 p.m. after backing into and damaging a 36-year-old man’s vehicle in the 5300 block of Nakoma Drive.

A dangerous rogue stole a firearm before 2:05 p.m. from a 29-year-old man’s home in the 7100 block of Mimosa Lane.

Reported at 2:16 p.m.: A prowler attempted to enter a 20-year-old man’s home in the 6200 block of Del Norte Lane.

Before 2:37 p.m., a vandal damaged a 49-year-old woman’s property in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway.

Stolen before 3:38 p.m.: a vehicle outside a home in the 4800 block of Sugar Mill Road.

Burglarized before 5:29 p.m.: a 69-year-old’s home in the 7900 block of Royal Lane.

Stolen before 8:06 p.m.: a vehicle outside a home in the 11200 block of Jamestown Road.

Before 9:44 p.m., a burglar forced entry into an apartment in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway and stole property.

9 Wednesday

Burglarized before 10:28 a.m.: a 62-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Police know the name of the vandal who damaged a 60-year-old man’s vehicle during an argument before 11:35 a.m. outside the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on Lovers Lane.

Before 6:47 p.m., one or more gardening-inclined crooks stole plants from a 77-year-old woman’s home in the 5000 block of Thunder Road.

Burglarized before 8:15 p.m.: a 76-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

10 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 7:34 a.m.: a vehicle outside homes in the 6900 block of Azalea Lane.

An 87-year-old woman from the 7300 block of Wellcrest Drive reported at 8:01 a.m. that her vehicle went missing after a friend borrowed the keys.

Burglarized overnight before 9:20 a.m.: a 64-year-old man’s vehicle outside his home in the 6300 block of Del Norte Lane.

At 11:04 a.m., staff at Walgreens in the 3700 block of West Northwest Highway warned an unwelcome guest to never return.

Burglarized before 4:36 p.m.: a 54-year-old man’s vehicle in the 11500 block of East Ricks Circle.

11 Friday

Before 10:19 a.m., a vandal or would-be burglar damaged a 37-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 10:57 a.m., a burglar smashed a window to take contents from a 66-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 5500 block of Royal Crest Drive.

At 1:22 p.m., Becks Prime on Forest Lane reported an unwelcome guest for criminal trespassing.

Arrested at 3:26 p.m.: a 36-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:21 p.m., a scoundrel took pool equipment from a 76-year-old man’s home in the 6500 block of Belmead Drive.

Arrested at 10:09 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Forest Lane.

12 Saturday

Online records did not include a reporting time for a theft from a home in the 4300 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Burglarized before 1:36 p.m.: a 66-year-old woman’s vehicle at Cooper Fitness Center on Preston Road.

Burglarized before 5:51 p.m.: a 31-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 8400 block of Blue Bonnet Road.

13 Sunday

Online records did not include reporting times for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and another theft reported by an employee of Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a 31-year-old Missouri man while he stayed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway. The victim reported the crime two days later.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People

