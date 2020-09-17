Thursday, September 17, 2020

Scots Football Scrimmages Canceled

Highland Park’s football scrimmages against Euless Trinity, scheduled for tonight at Highlander Stadium, have been canceled because of an increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Scots varsity football team, the district announced.

It’s not known yet whether district officials will postpone or cancel HP’s regular-season opener, set for Sept. 25 against Austin Westlake at Highlander Stadium. If it proceeds, fan attendance at that game will be capped at 2,500.

Since Aug. 20 and as of Sept. 16, HPISD has reported six COVID-19 cases involving students, three more that have since been cleared to return, and two involving staff members at the high school, as well as one case involving a staff member at Armstrong. The district’s COVID-19 webpage is available here.

