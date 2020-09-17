Virus Jeopardizes HP-Westlake Opener

A spike in positive COVID-19 cases among Highland Park varsity football players caused the cancellation of the team’s scheduled preseason scrimmage against Euless Trinity on Thursday.

What about the regular season opener in eight days? Highland Park ISD officials haven’t made a determination yet about canceling or postponing next Friday’s matchup against Austin Westlake.

“We’re still talking about how to move forward,” said HPISD director of communications Jon Dahlander. “Nothing is off the table.”

Dahlander acknowledged a significant number of varsity players will be quarantined for the foreseeable future after lab-confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 this week.

The team also has temporarily halted workouts. Plans call for the Sept. 25 game against Westlake to include up to 2,500 fans in attendance at Highlander Stadium.

“It was a sudden spike in cases in a one-day period,” Dahlander said. “That spike has caused us to evaluate what is in everybody’s best interest. We don’t want to put kids at risk. It seemed to be the appropriate thing to pause momentarily.”

Dahlander said the district does not have a testing or quarantine protocol specific to the football program. However, HPISD stipulates that any students or staff members who test positive are “not permitted to participate in any in-person or on-campus events and activities until they have completed the isolation period (10 days) and met the established Requirements for Re-Entry guidelines set by state and local health authorities.”

The district has initiated contact tracing procedures to determine the extent of the quarantine measures for those in close contact. In terms of participants, HP’s varsity football roster is among the largest of any school in Texas.

“We don’t believe that these are false positives. We believe these are true cases,” he said. “The health and safety of students and staff is always our top priority.”

The nondistrict game with Westlake, the defending Class 6A Division II state champions, was a late addition to the HP schedule after some shuffling necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. It would be a highly anticipated matchup of two perennial state powerhouses.