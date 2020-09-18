Catherine Regehr Hosting Fall 2020 Trunk Show

Designer Catherine Regehr is coming to Tootsies to showcase her designs in a trunk show next week.

The show will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24-26 with an appearance from co-designer and Sales Director Eva Regehr in store all three days of the show.

Regeher’s Fall 2020 collection is inspired by nature and the outdoors, while staying true to the brand’s luxurious couture fabrics and shapes.

We’re thrilled to feature Catherine Regehr’s Fall 2020 Collection, as the timeless pieces are an impeccable fit for all body types and shapes. From her standout ball gowns, cocktail dresses and luxury separates to an impressive attention to detail and use of couture fabrics, our customers can find something for every occasion,” said Nerissa von Helpenstill, Tootsies store director.

In addition to the trunk show in-store, Tootsies is also accepting private appointments before and after store hours throughout the entirety of the show each day for those that request them.

To view Catherine Regeher’s fall collection and shop the trunk show, visit https://catherineregehr.com/collections/fall-2020.

Tootsies is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 8300 Preston Road.