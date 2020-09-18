Friday, September 18, 2020

Kathy Fielder’s 8-year old son, Harrison, provided feedback on design ideas for her line of children’s masks. Courtesy photo
Providing Children Face Masks They’ll Want To Wear

We know that statistically speaking, wearing a mask will reduce your chances of transmitting or catching COVID-19, but how do you get kids to wear them? Make them cool.

Kathy Fielder Boutique offers masks for children in fun patterns and colors to attempt to make mask-wearing more appealing.

Having a comfortable mask, in a breathable fabric, can help, and having parents model proper compliance can go a long way.

Fielder’s 8-year old son, Harrison, served as a sounding board when select- ing designs and styles for the store.

Like many business owners, Dallas-based Kathy Fielder was faced with furloughing her staff and halting operations when shelter-in-place orders came in April.

Instead, she and her team went all- in and reworked the business model of Kathy Fielder Boutique and Isabella Collection by Kathy Fielder in three weeks. She utilized her resources and contacts through her 20-year career in the field of manufacturing to bring in crucial PPE products for frontline defenders and three-ply disposable masks for medical workers and the general public’s use.

In the last few weeks, Fleider has also launched a redesigned website to make it easier than ever to shop her namesake boutique and create an engaging and enjoyable shopping experience. 

For the past 15 years, Fielder has man- ufactured a bedding and home décor col- lection, Isabella Collection by Kathy Fielder, in Dallas. This collection has sold to numerous retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Horchow, Perigold, and QVC.

Kathy Fielder Boutique operates two brick-and-mortar stores.

After a brief hiatus during the stay-at-home orders, the New Orleans boutique has reopened at 25% capacity and remains open on weekends only for the time being. The Dallas location remains closed to the public – for now.

