Providing Children Face Masks They’ll Want To Wear

We know that statistically speaking, wearing a mask will reduce your chances of transmitting or catching COVID-19, but how do you get kids to wear them? Make them cool.

Kathy Fielder Boutique offers masks for children in fun patterns and colors to attempt to make mask-wearing more appealing.

Having a comfortable mask, in a breathable fabric, can help, and having parents model proper compliance can go a long way.

Fielder’s 8-year old son, Harrison, served as a sounding board when select- ing designs and styles for the store.

Like many business owners, Dallas-based Kathy Fielder was faced with furloughing her staff and halting operations when shelter-in-place orders came in April.

Instead, she and her team went all- in and reworked the business model of Kathy Fielder Boutique and Isabella Collection by Kathy Fielder in three weeks. She utilized her resources and contacts through her 20-year career in the field of manufacturing to bring in crucial PPE products for frontline defenders and three-ply disposable masks for medical workers and the general public’s use.

In the last few weeks, Fleider has also launched a redesigned website to make it easier than ever to shop her namesake boutique and create an engaging and enjoyable shopping experience.

For the past 15 years, Fielder has man- ufactured a bedding and home décor col- lection, Isabella Collection by Kathy Fielder, in Dallas. This collection has sold to numerous retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Horchow, Perigold, and QVC.

Kathy Fielder Boutique operates two brick-and-mortar stores.

After a brief hiatus during the stay-at-home orders, the New Orleans boutique has reopened at 25% capacity and remains open on weekends only for the time being. The Dallas location remains closed to the public – for now.