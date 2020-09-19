As fall approaches, the Dallas Arboretum is hosting Autumn at the Arboretum, which highlights the iconic Pumpkin Village for the 15th consecutive year.

This year’s theme is “The Art of the Pumpkin,” and the village features pumpkin houses and other artistic displays formed by approximately 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. There will also be a hay bale maze and events that run throughout the course of the festival, such as cooking classes, floral and horticultural demonstrations, live music each weekend, and more.

The festival opens Saturday and runs until Nov. 1.