From graduation celebrations held in the parking lot outside a decimated school, to parents and community members engaging in some pre-pandemic planning sessions for a replacement elementary school, to the damage and community support in the days and weeks after the tornado, the days, weeks, and months after the EF3 tornado hit Preston Hollow and the surrounding area have run the gamut of emotions – from sad, to mad, to joyful, grateful, and awed.

Share this article...

email Google+ Linkedin