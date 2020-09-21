Biediger Leads HP Girls in Season Opener

The Highland Park girls teed off their season with a sixth-place showing over the weekend at Harbor Lakes Golf Club in Granbury.

Sophie Biediger was third individually with a two-round total of 75-76—151. Her teammates — including Allison McCain, Iris Song, Landry Saylor, and Daisy Murphy — each lowered their scores in the second round, helping the team to a mid-pack finish.

HP will return to action on Oct. 9-10 at the Fred Willis Memorial Tournament at Lake Park Golf Club in Lewisville.