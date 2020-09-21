Tuesday, September 22, 2020

HP junior Sophie Biediger placed third in her first tournament of the fall season.
Park Cities Sports 

Biediger Leads HP Girls in Season Opener

The Highland Park girls teed off their season with a sixth-place showing over the weekend at Harbor Lakes Golf Club in Granbury.

Sophie Biediger was third individually with a two-round total of 75-76—151. Her teammates — including Allison McCain, Iris Song, Landry Saylor, and Daisy Murphy — each lowered their scores in the second round, helping the team to a mid-pack finish.

HP will return to action on Oct. 9-10 at the Fred Willis Memorial Tournament at Lake Park Golf Club in Lewisville.

