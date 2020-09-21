September 2020 People-Powered Election Survey

What a difference a month makes.

Last month, we reported our August People-Powered Election Survey results, which had Republican candidates handily beating Democrat candidates – often by double digits. Those leads started almost immediately after we opened the survey.

This month, things are much different. The margins are different, tighter. The leads within the first 48 hours of the survey’s release to the public had pretty much flipped Democrat.

We have one more survey before Election Day – next month’s October poll. Those results will be published in our November issue.

A few things that are different in our September poll: We added the running mates for the presidential races; we added the Dallas ISD bond election; and we changed the essay question to, “What is something that would change your mind about your chosen candidates at this point?”

The answers ranged from “Nothing” to more verbose responses, some of which are detailed below (if you want to see all of them, head to peoplenewspapers.com).

Our new poll for October will be live on Oct. 1. Don’t like what you see here? Think 207 responses aren’t enough? Make sure your voice is counted next time – sign up for our People Perks newsletter to get the survey in your email inbox.

This isn’t meant to be a scientific poll, but rather a snapshot of how your neighbors feel about the upcoming election.

And, as always, if you have something important to say, please consider penning a letter to the editor – we love hearing from our readers.

Note: Candidates with zero responses are not included, and in races that only apply to part of our readership, we provide the “does not apply to me” response choice.

President

Donald Trump – R, Incumbent 46.4%

Joe Biden – D 51.2%

Jo Jorgenson – L 1%

Undecided 1.4%

U.S. Senate

John Cornyn – R, Incumbent 48.8%

Mary Jennings Hegar – D 48.3%

Kerry McKennon – L 0.5%

Arjun Srinivasan 0.5%

Undecided 1.9%

U.S. House District 32

Colin Allred – D, Incumbent 49.3%

Genevieve Collins – R 47.3%

Christy Mowrey – L 0.5%

Undecided 2.9%

Texas House of Representatives District 114

John Turner – D, Incumbent 39.1%

Luisa Del Rosal – R 34.3%

Undecided 2.4%

Does Not Apply to Me 24.2%

Texas House of Representatives District 108

Morgan Meyer – R, Incumbent 47.8%

Joanna Cattanach – D 35.3%

Undecided 3.9%

Does Not Apply to Me 13%

Dallas County Sheriff

Marian Brown – D, Incumbent 43%

Chad Prda – R 44.9%

Undecided 12.1%

Dallas ISD District 2

Dustin Marshall, Incumbent 17.4%

Alex Enrique 1%

Nancy Rodriguez 7.2%

Undecided 16.9%

Does Not Apply to Me 57.5%

Dallas ISD District 8

Joe Carreon 7.8%

Alicia McClung 5.9%

Undecided 17.6%

Does Not Apply to Me 68.6%

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved asking voters to support a $3.7 billion bond election in November. The proposed package includes 5 ballot propositions aimed at several initiatives. Are you …

In favor of the bond 23.2%

Against the bond 11.6%

I need more information before I can decide 32.4%

Does Not Apply to Me 32.9%

“What is something that would change your mind about your chosen candidates at this point?” (sample of responses)

“I won’t consider any candidate that seeks to divide us vs. united us. I’m over it!”

“I will not vote for anyone that has any association with BLM or antifa.”

“Nothing. I will not support anything that supports racism – all are created equal!”

“No; due to coronavirus support (or lack thereof) and supporting law-breaking, norm-shattering, president, my decisions are set in stone. The fact that Trump lied about the Coronavirus, and there has been no condemnation from our senator is heartbreaking.”

“If QAnon were true and Trump and his family really were time travelers sent to give us clues to save us, then I’d consider voting for him. Nah, actually i wouldn’t.”

“If they admit to murdering someone.”

“Not even the threat of an eminent, painful death preceded by months of brutal torture could change my mind and make me vote for a single Democrat candidate!”

“If Trump stepped down, I might think about voting Republican. My selections are anti-Trump, not necessarily pro Democrat.”

“I am firmly behind DonaldTrump and would not change my vote.”

See all the responses (including additional races) here. To see our August poll results, click here.