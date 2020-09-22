After Pandemic Postponement, W.T. White Pivots From Street Fair

It was supposed to happen in April, but a little thing called COVID-19 kind of put the kibosh on that.

Every year for almost a decade, W.T. White High School’s PTSA held a street fair to raise funds for the organization’s scholarship fund, and to bring together families and businesses in the high school’s feeder pattern.

But when the pandemic shut down both schools and events last spring, it also shut down what would’ve been the 10th Annual W.T. White Street Fair. Now, PTSA president Beverly Behrens said, they’re looking to try again, but this time with an online auction.

“W.T. White is hosting an online auction starting Monday, Sept. 21,” she said. “It will replace the annual Street Fair that was canceled do to COVID-19 in April.”

Everything from a three-month membership to the Semones Family YMCA to wine tastings to a Dallas Stars Jon Klingberg autographed jersey are available for bids at the auction, which continues through Sept. 27.

In addition to hoping that plenty of people bid on the more than 100 items up for grabs, Behrens said the PTSA is still looking for more donations for the auction. Have something you’d like to donate? Email beverly.behrens@wnco.com.

To check out what is available, click here.