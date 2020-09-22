B. Moore Dance Hosting Performance In Strauss Square

The AT&T Performing Arts Center will present the world premiere of B. Moore Dance’s production of ROOTED: Envisage Dance Installations at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 in its outdoor venue Annette Strauss Square. ROOTED will mark the second live performance on the Center’s Dallas Arts District campus during the pandemic.

ROOTED: Envisage Dance Installations draws inspiration from the repertoire created and curated by founder/artistic director, Bridget L. Moore. The works “challenge artistic practices by reimagining, rebuilding and reinstalling works that were made in the past to reflect the present, and the Global World as it reopens for the future.”

ROOTED replaces Moore’s previously scheduled Elevator Project production of The Neglected Heart of Soul: An Ode to Donny Hathaway in Hamon Hall, which was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore reportedly created and choreographed ROOTED specifically for the larger Strauss Square stage.

ROOTED includes a special guest performance by Omar Rivera, an alum of Booker T. Washington High School of the Performing and Visual Arts. Rivera, who has worked and taught with Moore in the past, dances with Ballet Hispánico in New York City and is here until January.

B. Moore Dance has also paired up in collaboration with visual artist and cinematographer Erik Jaír Mayao Ponce. Ponce is a native of Mount Pleasant and lives in Dallas. Ponce is studying at the Art Institute of Dallas, pursuing a degree in Media Arts and Animation.

This performance will mark one of the first live public performances in a major arts venue in Dallas since the pandemic shut down all arts venues in March. Safety measures include requiring protective face masks for all guests and staff until seated on the lawn, limited capacity, as well as floor markers in public spaces to help maintain six-feet social distancing, and more. Masks must also be worn when outside of your seating space.

If patrons are experiencing any COVID or flu-like symptoms, or exposure, they’re asked to stay home and get well.