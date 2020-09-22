Lady Scots Struggle Versus Tough 6A Foes

Highland Park earned its first victory of the season on Friday with a sweep of Rockwall-Heath as part of a tri-match hosted by the Lady Scots.

Earlier in the day, HP fell to Midlothian in four sets. On Tuesday, the Lady Scots lost to Flower Mound Marcus in five sets, and to Frisco Reedy in three. HP closed out the week with two more 3-0 defeats, against Allen and Rockwall on Saturday.

The Lady Scots (1-5) will host a pair of tri-matches this week — on Tuesday against Aledo and Wylie East, and on Friday versus Waxahachie and Wylie.