Tuesday, September 22, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Nicole Mauser, left, and Presley Wright attempt a block during a match against Midlothian on Friday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Struggle Versus Tough 6A Foes

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments ,

Highland Park earned its first victory of the season on Friday with a sweep of Rockwall-Heath as part of a tri-match hosted by the Lady Scots.

Earlier in the day, HP fell to Midlothian in four sets. On Tuesday, the Lady Scots lost to Flower Mound Marcus in five sets, and to Frisco Reedy in three. HP closed out the week with two more 3-0 defeats, against Allen and Rockwall on Saturday.

The Lady Scots (1-5) will host a pair of tri-matches this week — on Tuesday against Aledo and Wylie East, and on Friday versus Waxahachie and Wylie.

You May Also Like

Dearman Reaches Milestone With HP Sweep

Todd Jorgenson 0

Echols, Lady Scots Cruise Into Final

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Sweep Skyline in Playoffs

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *