Longhorns See a Clear Opportunity in 2020

W.T. White hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007 and hasn’t finished with a winning season in two decades. But this is the year that the Longhorns could — and probably should — put that futility behind them.

The reasons include an influx of talent, both new and returning, and a favorable result from UIL realignment.

WTW drops from Class 6A to 5A Division I, into a district that includes state powerhouse Lancaster. But nobody else made the playoffs, and four of the nine teams were a combined 2-38.

“We were playing in 6A with 5A numbers. Now it’s a more level playing field.” Tony Johnson

Plus, 13 starters return from a squad that made significant strides a year ago despite a late-season stumble.

“We have high expectations for this team,” said third-year WTW head coach Tony Johnson. “We were playing in 6A with 5A numbers. Now it’s a more level playing field.”

The Longhorns enter the season with three legitimate quarterbacks. Returning starter Jason Salinas threw for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore. Johnathon Ware was arguably Thomas Jefferson’s best player for the last two years. And sophomore Jaydyn Sisk transferred from DeSoto.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Johnson said. “They’re all three very athletic and will play somewhere.”

Elsewhere on offense, running back Elijah Edwards is healthy after suffering a knee injury during basketball season. At receiver, Patience Carey returns with Hillcrest transfer Dejon Baker.

On defense, WTW has depth and experience in the secondary. Standout cornerback Dom Dozal will be joined by K.D. Dennis, and two-way players Marcus Wise and Justin Joof.

