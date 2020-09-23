2020 Opponents

AUSTIN WESTLAKE

Friday, Sept. 25

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Notable: The Chaparrals blanked Denton Guyer 24-0 to win the 6A Division II state title last season. Westlake has been one of the state’s top programs over the past two decades, and set a school record with 757 points in 2019. The Chaps are loaded on offense, with QB Cade Klubnik and WR Jaden Greathouse leading the way.

MESQUITE HORN

Friday, Oct. 2

7:30 p.m. at Hanby Stadium

Notable: The Jaguars missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2007. The Scots have defeated Horn in four straight meetings over six years, including 52-25 in a nondistrict clash in 2019. Although the offense lacks experience, Horn should be better defensively after allowing at least 42 points in all seven losses.

COPPELL

Friday, Oct. 9

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Notable: A rare losing season caused Coppell to miss the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011. Four of the Cowboys’ six defeats came by eight or fewer points. Diminutive RB Jason Ngwu and lanky WR Anthony Black are the top offensive playmakers, while hard-hitting LB Walker Polk is a Baylor baseball commit.

ROCKWALL

Friday, Oct. 16

7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Notable: The Yellowjackets reached the 6A Division I state semifinals, but return just three starters from that high-powered offense. HP and Rockwall have met in each of the last four seasons, with the Scots taking a 66-59 thriller in last year’s opener. QB Braedyn Locke is back after throwing for 4,305 yards and 52 touchdowns.

SHERMAN

Friday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Notable: The Bearcats missed the playoffs last year despite posting a winning record for the first time since 2012. Sherman closed the season with three straight wins, and averaged more than 43 points per game in those victories. Offensive returnees include QB Tate Bethel, RB Benji Omayebu, and WR Sean Husband.

LONGVIEW

Friday, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium

Notable: Like HP, the Lobos were an unbeaten 5A state champion in 2018, and should contend again this year. Longview’s 27-game winning streak was snapped by Jesuit in the 2019 playoffs. Just seven starters are back, but the Lobos should reload behind returning RB Kaden Meredith and LB Kybrien Jackson-Jimerson.

McKINNEY NORTH

Friday, Nov. 13

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Notable: The Bulldogs won their first outright district title in school history last season behind an explosive offense that averaged more than 54 points. Returning WR J.J. Henry caught 76 passes for more than 1,400 yards. A defensive unit that allowed almost 40 points per game should stabilize with more experience.

TYLER

Friday, Nov. 20

7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Notable: This matchup will bring HP back to the site of its 59-0 win over Marshall in the 4A state title game 15 years ago. More recently, the Scots earned a wild comeback victory over the Lions during their undefeated 2018 postseason run. Tyler opened and closed 2019 with separate four-game losing streaks.

WEST MESQUITE

Friday, Nov. 27

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Notable: After the program’s worst season since 1993, ex-Mexia coach Sandoval looks to lead a turnaround. On defense, the Wranglers surrendered at least 56 points in five of their eight losses last season. Athleticism runs deep on both sides of scrimmage, but rebuilding West Mesquite lacks experience in key spots.

WYLIE EAST

Friday, Dec. 4

7:30 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium

Notable: The Scots topped the Raiders in the 2017 season finale, and Wylie East hasn’t won a district game since. After upsetting eventual state champion HP in 2016, the Raiders have gone 5-25 in the last three seasons. Standout RB Christian Johnson returns for an offense that averaged 11 points per game in district play.

