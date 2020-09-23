HP Spraying For Mosquitoes

The town of Highland Park Parks Department will conduct ground spraying measures town wide after the mosquito samples in traps on both the east and west side of town this week were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by the Town’s Mosquito Control Policy.

Mosquito ground spraying will begin at 10 p.m. Sept. 25 and finish by 5 a.m. townwide, weather permitting.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts. In the event of rain or wind speeds above 10 m.p.h., mosquito ground spraying will not be conducted. Highland Park residents are asked to remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in the area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

The town of Highland Park Parks Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services monitors several mosquito traps within the town limits. Mosquito samples from each trap are tested on a weekly basis for the total number of adult mosquitoes in each trap and the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV).

Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall. Information is also available on the town’s website.