Sports Pod Opens New Location

The Sports Pod, a clinic that offers mobility training, acupuncture, strength and conditioning, Sports Chiropractic care, and more at the hands of Movement Specialists including Dr. Blake Wu, Dr. Kayla Keck, Dr. Jessica Novak and Dr. Austin Hogan, opened a new location at 4302 W. Lovers Lane.

The 2,000 square-foot space previously housed a church.

The West Lovers location originally planned to open in early March but had to hold off on their long-awaited expansion due to COVID-19.

On top of working as a full-time Movement Specialist, founder Dr. Blake Wu stepped into the role as the general contractor to complete the project. He managed the framing, landscaping, fencing, laying the granite, plumbing, hanging the doors and painting the space.

“I’m incredibly thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to open a third location and share The Sports Pod philosophy with the West Lovers community when several other businesses owners have had to close their doors and haven’t been as fortunate. With so much uncertainty, I’m taking each day as it comes and rolling with the punches. All anyone can do is pivot and do their best to navigate through this. It’s been really rewarding to watch all the planning and hard work come together especially when you have such odds stacked against you and I can’t wait to share The Sports Pod with the West Lovers community,” said Wu.

For safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the equipment is disinfected after each athlete, each team member wears face masks and washes their hands between each athlete.

Appointments can be made at the new West Lovers Lane location by calling 214-862-1469 or booking online.