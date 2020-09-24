Friday, September 25, 2020

Fair In The Air At Reunion Tower

State Fair enthusiasts don’t need the Texas Star to enjoy some quintessential fair items from a height this year.

The traditional State Fair of Texas may be canceled this year, but Corndog With No Name will be serving all the Fair food favorites including corn dogs (including their new Gold-Dipped Corn Dog), funnel cakes, corn, fried Oreos, and more on the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. The price is included with general admission ticket purchase.

The event is from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 9 on the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck at 300 Reunion Blvd. East.

For more information, visit the event website.

