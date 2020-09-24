THSCA Plaque Recognizes Allen’s 400 Wins

The Texas High School Coaches Association recently honored longtime Highland Park football coach Randy Allen with a plaque commemorating his 400th career victory.

He reached the milestone when the Scots topped Lancaster in overtime on Nov. 1, 2019. Allen is one of only three coaches in Texas high school football history to join the 400 club. THSCA officials made the plaque presentation at SMU, which is Allen’s alma mater.

Allen is second among active coaches behind Phil Danaher of Corpus Christi Calallen, who has amassed 470 career wins. Allen does rank first all-time with 27 district titles in 39 seasons as a head coach.

Allen’s overall record is 403-89-6, with 250 of those wins coming in his 21 years at HP. The Scots are scheduled to begin an abbreviated 2020 regular season on Oct. 9 against Coppell.