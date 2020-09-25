Hundreds March in Highland Park, at SMU to Protest Racial Injustice

Hundreds of peaceful SMU students marched around the campus Sept. 5 in protest of police brutality and inequalities faced by Black people.

Protesters began their march at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Bush Avenue donning red and black clothes, carrying signs, and chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter.”

The march went around the perimeter of the SMU campus and ended at the same intersection where it began.

A second march organized by social justice activist group In Solidarity DFW began shortly after the SMU student-led march, broke off to march through nearby Highland Park neighborhoods, returned to the starting location within about an hour, and dispersed.

