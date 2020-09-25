New Fitness Studio Coming To Travis Walk

Dallas-based yoga instructors Kalene McGraner and Nicole Preston recently announced Ritual One, a fitness concept, is set to open in late fall.

It will offer a diverse selection of classes, including infrared-heated yoga, infrared-heated sculpt and inferno HIIT options.

“We want to be a part of everyone’s daily ritual,” McGraner said. “We feel we are equipped to do so, and will inspire people to engage in a mindful routine with our multidisciplinary yoga, sculpt and HIIT classes, and our enhanced amenities; we have all you need.”

Located in Travis Walk within the Knox-Henderson corridor at 4514 Travis Street, Ritual One offers 4,500 square feet of dedicated space for movement and hospitality-inspired amenities.

“Every element of Ritual One — from the infrared-heated classes we offer to the design of the studio staffed with the best instructors — is about authentic transformation and elevating healthiness to an optimum level,” says Preston.

Prior to its opening, Ritual One is offering in-person and virtual classes in a temporary space, found by visiting them on Instagram at @ritualoneyoga. Interested students may visit their website to sign up for updates regarding the studio’s opening.