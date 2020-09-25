Friday, September 25, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

L to R: Co-founder Kalene McGraner, Creative Director Gina Dunn, Co-founder Nicole Preston Photo credit: Stu Conry
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

New Fitness Studio Coming To Travis Walk

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas-based yoga instructors Kalene McGraner and Nicole Preston recently announced  Ritual One, a fitness concept, is set to open in late fall. 

It will offer a diverse selection of classes, including infrared-heated yoga, infrared-heated sculpt and inferno HIIT options. 

“We want to be a part of everyone’s daily ritual,” McGraner said. “We feel we are equipped to do so, and will inspire people to engage in a mindful routine with our multidisciplinary yoga, sculpt and HIIT classes, and our enhanced amenities; we have all you need.”

Located in Travis Walk within the Knox-Henderson corridor at 4514 Travis Street, Ritual One offers 4,500 square feet of dedicated space for movement and hospitality-inspired amenities.

“Every element of Ritual One — from the infrared-heated classes we offer to the design of the studio staffed with the best instructors — is about authentic transformation and elevating healthiness to an optimum level,” says Preston.

Prior to its opening, Ritual One is offering in-person and virtual classes in a temporary space, found by visiting them on Instagram at @ritualoneyoga. Interested students may visit their website to sign up for updates regarding the studio’s opening.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *