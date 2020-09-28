Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Mark Spangler and Covenant scored a historic 47-36 win over Newman International of Cedar Hill on Friday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Preston Hollow Sports 

Covenant Shines in Debut Under Lights

Playing under the Friday night lights for the first time on its home turf, Covenant shined during a 47-36 victory over Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill on Friday at Miller Field.

The school installed lights for the stadium earlier this month, just in time for the season opener. The Knights formerly played home games on Saturdays or at alternate sites.

Covenant took advantage of the opportunity with an explosive second half to hold off the previously unbeaten Crusaders (2-1), who play in the five-team Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship league.

The Knights (1-0) will play another home game this week when they host Tyler All Saints on Friday in their TAPPS district opener.

