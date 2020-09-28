Dallas Museum of Art ‘To Be Determined’ Exhibit Opens

Over the course of the Dallas Museum of Art’s closure, the curatorial team organized a new exhibit, To Be Determined.

On display in the new exhibit are all different types of art from different centuries, countries, and cultures.

Local Dallas artist Jammie Holmes commissioned two pieces to be included in the exhibit, Tired and Four Brown Chairs. These paintings, and the collection of art in the exhibit as a whole, aim to create a dialogue on human belonging and resilience, especially during these times of uncertainty.

To Be Determined opened Sunday, and will also have a companion website with interactive resources to dive deeper into the exhibit.