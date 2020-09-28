Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Dallas Police Investigating Galleria Shooting

Dallas police are investigating an early-morning Sunday shooting at the Westin Galleria Hotel parking lot that left one dead.

Police said that witnesses reported that shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, a group of people shot at the occupants of a white Mercedes in the parking lot of the hotel, located at the Galleria Mall.

The shooters then fled the location in a dark-colored sedan, police say. When police arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified man near the parking lot, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Jacob White at (214) 283-4825 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com, referring to case #172011-2020.

