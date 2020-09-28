House of the Month: 3910 Shenandoah Street

Imagine calling an architectural masterwork your own.

World-renowned architect Frank Welch designed this one-of-a-kind home with every detail in mind. It has a landscape recognized by the Smithsonian Institution and has won prestigious design awards. This three-story floor plan is equally suited for the most lavish parties or the quietest family gatherings. And if location is everything, try waking up to sweeping views of The Dallas Country Club golf course from the generous owner’s suite.

The home brims with space and style, including four bedrooms, five full baths, three fireplaces, and a long, rectilinear swimming pool with an adjacent spa. It also exudes integrity via Welch’s trademark architectural touches: large steel-frame windows, a standing-seam metal roof, cylindrical concrete columns, and balcony railings that double as brise-soleils. An incredibly charming feature is the home’s second-story front porch: Welch’s nod to the signature porches of David R. Williams, the father of Texas modernism.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.